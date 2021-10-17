Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.67% of Lannett worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $71,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCI opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.05. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

