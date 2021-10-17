Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Up 35.6% in September

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LGAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,684,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,736,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

