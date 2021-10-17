LCMS Price Down 5.5% This Week (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LCMS coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges. LCMS has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $717,521.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00070873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00103121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,085.72 or 0.99888926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.16 or 0.06173554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024680 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

