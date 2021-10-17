Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Shutterstock worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

In other Shutterstock news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $1,348,281.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,963,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,157,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

