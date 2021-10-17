Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.32% of Great Western Bancorp worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $33.02 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.06.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

