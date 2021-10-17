Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.19 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 88.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.98 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.10.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

