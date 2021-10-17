Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,168 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.16% of Terex worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

