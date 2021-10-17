Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,457 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,132 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

