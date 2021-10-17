Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 465.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGRVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

LGRVF opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15. Legrand has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.46.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

