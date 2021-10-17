Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LEJU stock remained flat at $$1.05 on Friday. 78,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Get Leju alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leju during the first quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Leju in the second quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leju by 136.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Leju by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 77,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.