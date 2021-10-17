LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.21 Million

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report $220.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.61 million and the highest is $224.80 million. LendingClub reported sales of $74.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 194.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $773.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.31 million to $777.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $672,311. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $2,775,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 15.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $34.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.89.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

