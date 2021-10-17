Lethean Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $3,249.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,154.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,870.61 or 0.06227373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00298790 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.41 or 0.00990123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00085674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00422051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.92 or 0.00305566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.00275480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004719 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

