Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 683,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of LXP opened at $14.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.