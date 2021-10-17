Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Trimmed by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909,646 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 10.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 0.70% of Liberty Broadband worth $229,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

LBRDK stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.51.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.