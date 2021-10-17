Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Short Interest Down 30.6% in September

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LMACA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Liberty Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

