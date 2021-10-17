Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of LFSYY stock remained flat at $$13.55 on Friday. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $814.08 million, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.03. Lifestyle International has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.