Lightstreams (PHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $634.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $634.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

