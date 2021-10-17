LiquidApps (DAPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16,552.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $11.05 million and $16,552.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

