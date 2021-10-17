Litecoin Cash Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $1,678.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,818.43 or 0.99862146 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,547,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.