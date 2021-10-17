Litecoin Plus Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $109,072.95 and $167.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,956.00 or 1.00057153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00046067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.09 or 0.00786404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001667 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

