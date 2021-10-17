Lition Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Lition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $279,496.33 and approximately $26,261.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

