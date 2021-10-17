LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,775.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,775.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.79 or 0.00489126 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.15 or 0.01096273 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.