Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ LRFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.90. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRFC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

