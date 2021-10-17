Loki Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 17th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.31 or 0.06203762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.00298933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.56 or 0.00989104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00422873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.22 or 0.00282468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00274654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

