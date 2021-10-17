$LONDON (LONDON) Price Hits $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $9,188.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One $LONDON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.70 or 1.00043226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.60 or 0.06261225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

