Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

LOOP stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 173,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a market cap of $515.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 0.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loop Industries stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Loop Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

