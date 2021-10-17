Lotto Achieves Market Cap of $29.12 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $29.12 million and $3,179.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lotto

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

