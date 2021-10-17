LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,870 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 214.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.