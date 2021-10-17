LPL Financial LLC Acquires 227,768 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.81% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

SDVY opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

