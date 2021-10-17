LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,729 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $15,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.65.

Shares of TSCO opened at $197.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.05. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

