LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,905 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

