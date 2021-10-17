LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

VGK stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

