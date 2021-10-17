LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

