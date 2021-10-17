LPL Financial LLC Buys 30,489 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Paper worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $39,852,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,993,000 after buying an additional 500,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after buying an additional 482,384 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. International Paper has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

