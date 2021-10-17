LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,765 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,077,000 after buying an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,567,000 after purchasing an additional 86,782 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,516,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 728,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34.

