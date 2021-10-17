LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 64,965 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $168,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after purchasing an additional 284,496 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.32 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

