LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $17,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $90.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $54.96 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.