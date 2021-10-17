LPL Financial LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.40% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 491.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 740.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 56,592 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

