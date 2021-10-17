LPL Financial LLC Has $17.81 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

