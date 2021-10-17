LPL Financial LLC Has $17.86 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kellogg worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,593,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,986,473. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

K stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.