LPL Financial LLC Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,730 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 10.24% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DJD opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.