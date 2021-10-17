LPL Financial LLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.30% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $19,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSW. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,157,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000.

Shares of XSW opened at $179.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $117.12 and a twelve month high of $182.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.51.

