LPL Financial LLC Has $19.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88,854 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.51% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $91.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

