LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,867,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,477,000 after buying an additional 75,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 376,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after purchasing an additional 62,182 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the period.

BATS:NULG opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

