LPL Financial LLC Purchases 100,937 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

