LPL Financial LLC Purchases 11,529 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $160.53 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average is $178.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

