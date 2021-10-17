LPL Financial LLC Purchases 27,993 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $68.02 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

