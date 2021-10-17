LPL Financial LLC Purchases 40,429 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.