LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,706 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.66% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

PPA opened at $74.91 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.