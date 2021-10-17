LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,242 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.25% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

